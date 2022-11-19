SoKY Ice Rink returns to Downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As colder weather has arrived and looks to be on the horizon for the foreseeable future, so does frozen fun in the form of ice skating for Southcentral Kentuckians.

The SoKY Ice Rink has returned to Downtown Bowling Green for the sixth year. The 6,000 square-foot ice rink accommodates up to 175 ice skaters.

With the holidays right around the corner, the outside of the rink was decorated with Christmas trees, lights, and giant blow-up figures in the form of Santa, the Grinch, and many other Christmas icons.

The SoKY Ice Rink did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the rink reopened with safety protocols in tact, but had to cancel the rest of the season due to the December tornadoes.

Nikki Koller, the Project Manager for the SoKY Ice Rink, said she and the rest of the community are ready for a full season on the ice.

“We have been preparing for this for a while now,” said Koller.

”It really feels like we are back to normal. The weather is perfect for the ice, the environment is great, and the community is showing up. We just really appreciate it. We are just ready to have a normal and complete season, and hopefully no other issues at all.”

The SoKY Ice Rink is now open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of the season.

For more information on the SoKY Ice Rink, you can visit their website.

