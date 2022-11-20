Cold air remains!
There is a warming trend as we head into next week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s
Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get above the mid-30s. Any outdoor activities or yard would I would recommend holding off on that until Monday. Starting Monday through Thursday we will see those temperatures gradually increase to the upper-50s.! Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with a high near 60. There is a slight chance for rain Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
SUNDAY: Sunny and colder. High 37. Low 20. Winds NW at 6 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 51. Low 26. Winds SW at 10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. high 56. Low 32. Winds S at 5mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 43
Today’s Low: 20
Normal High: 58
Normal Low: 37
Record High: 83 (1930)
Record Low: 17 (1851)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.84″)
Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.17″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″
Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 19)
