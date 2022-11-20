Cold air remains!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s

There is a warming trend as we head into next week! (WBKO)

Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get above the mid-30s. Any outdoor activities or yard would I would recommend holding off on that until Monday. Starting Monday through Thursday we will see those temperatures gradually increase to the upper-50s.! Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with a high near 60. There is a slight chance for rain Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny and colder. High 37. Low 20. Winds NW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 51. Low 26. Winds SW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. high 56. Low 32. Winds S at 5mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 43

Today’s Low: 20

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 83 (1930)

Record Low: 17 (1851)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.17″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 19)

