Sherwood’s Guns host “Young Guns” first annual firearm training for kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its first annual firearm training for kids called the “Young Guns.”

“The concept is to get youth in here and do some of the firearms in a safe environment controlled environment,” Davis said. “Actually, Brian Webb came up with the idea years ago they started doing fishing nine years ago then I started with bows two years ago, and this year, we’re introducing farms.

Davis is partners with ESPN 102.7′s Brian Webb as they collaborated in making the event.

“Well, it was just time and Sherwood thought about doing something that involves children, and he was familiar with our other events and he said, Let’s do one and I said, Well, let’s do it. Well, here we are,” Webb said.

There were a total of 31 kids there who split into three different groups. The ages of the participants range from 8 to 15.

“You know, everybody starts somewhere, most everybody some started 16, some sort of 60 I find that introducing them to the safety aspects of the farms early on becomes second nature,” Davis said.

Parents had to sign a waiver and stay with their kids throughout the entire event.

“You can never know enough about, you know, a firearm, and if we start them young, it can definitely, you know, lead to them, finding something that they enjoy doing,” Webb said. “But it’s also great knowledge to understand the safety and how a firearm works.”

Parker Anderson and Nikola Blagojevic were two eight-year olds who participated in the event and learn two very important things.

“Never put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to fire,” Blagojevic said.

“Do not point it at other rangers and make sure you shoot at your own targets,” Anderson said.

The Young Guns was not only made for kids to learn how to be comfortable around guns but to learn the most important part about holding a firearm, safety.

“Well, they experience the excitement itself, but mainly the safety aspects of it and the ability to introduce them to something so kids will take this and run with it for a lifelong thing,” Davis said.

When asked if they would do the event again, three kids, Parker, Nikola, and Jeremy all said they would do it again if given the opportunity.

As of right now, the event will be once a year.

