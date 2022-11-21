105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party

She had never celebrated before because she was always busy taking care of her younger siblings. (WBTV via CNN)
By Nikki Hauser and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina woman turned 105 surrounded by family, friends and even a pony at her first-ever birthday party.

It was a very special day Friday for the very special Lorene Summey at the Somerset Court Senior Living Space in Cherryville, North Carolina. She celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party, WBTV reports.

Lorene Summey is the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor.

For her birthday, she was honored all over the country and the world. From London, England, to Niagara Falls, Lorene Summey received 1,200 birthday letters. At least one from every state lined the halls at her senior living community.

And that was just the beginning.

Her party also included a dedication from the mayor, a pony visit and a proper hoedown. The Cherryville Police even escorted her to her birthday celebration.

“It was everything you see here. She’s a loving woman,” said Lorene’s stepson, Roger Summey.

Still, it was Lorene Summey’s close friends that made her the happiest as she marked another year on the calendar.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she told her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

Lorene Summey never celebrated her birthday before because she was always busy taking care of her younger siblings.

