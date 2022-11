BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.

We have several units on scene of a structure fire on Craig Street. Please stay clear of this area. pic.twitter.com/bOiLziZkhj — Bowling Green Fire Department (@bgkyfire) November 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.