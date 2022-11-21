Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens Warren County Field Office

Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens Warren County/BG Field Office.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron opens Warren County/BG Field Office.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R-KY) joined local officials in Bowling Green for the grand opening of the Attorney General’s Warren County Field Office on Monday.

The opening of the Warren County Field Office is another step toward expanding the footprint of the Attorney General’s Office throughout the Commonwealth.

The field office will be located in downtown Bowling Green at 360 8th Avenue, which houses a regional driver’s license office and is near the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.

“For too long the work of the Attorney General’s Office has been concentrated primarily in Frankfort,” said Cameron. “Since taking office, one of my goals has been to establish field offices across the state to make our office more accessible to Kentuckians. As Kentucky’s third largest city, it is important for us to have a presence in Bowling Green to further our work with law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocates to address local public safety challenges.”

Representative-elect Kevin Jackson provided remarks alongside Cameron.

“The Bowling Green community is proud to welcome the Attorney General’s office to our region, and we are grateful to Attorney General Cameron and the General Assembly for their commitment to addressing local public safety challenges,” said Jackson. “This office will provide much-needed direct services for Bowling Green and Warren County, and we look forward to a continued partnership with the Attorney General’s office.”

In addition to the Warren County Field Office, the Attorney General’s Office also has locations in Covington, Prestonsburg, and Louisville.

To learn more, visit ag.ky.gov.

