BGPD warn of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children.

Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named Maria Marrow who needs a transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.

Officers say they asked the individuals where Maria lives and couldn’t say exactly. Police believe this could be a scam.

Meanwhile, police say there’s a woman that is usually seen at Nashville Road and Campbell Lane who is requesting donations for a child named Clara with is allegedly diagnosed with a tumor and is from Romania.

“Still your choice on where to give, just not sure this is real,” police said in a Facebook post.

Woman claiming sick child needs donations-- seen at the corner of Nashville Road and Campbell Lane. (BGPD)

