BGPD warn of potential scam; donations for apparent sick children

Police warn of potential scam throughout the community.
Police warn of potential scam throughout the community.(BGPD)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of potential scammers that are collecting money for apparent sick children.

Police say there are signs across town asking for donations for a child named Maria Marrow who needs a transplant. Many people have seen individuals asking for money at Three Springs, Cumberland Trace and Scottsville Road.

Officers say they asked the individuals where Maria lives and couldn’t say exactly. Police believe this could be a scam.

Meanwhile, police say there’s a woman that is usually seen at Nashville Road and Campbell Lane who is requesting donations for a child named Clara with is allegedly diagnosed with a tumor and is from Romania.

“Still your choice on where to give, just not sure this is real,” police said in a Facebook post.

Woman claiming sick child needs donations-- seen at the corner of Nashville Road and Campbell...
Woman claiming sick child needs donations-- seen at the corner of Nashville Road and Campbell Lane.(BGPD)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show called "The Mole."
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”

Latest News

BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Tennessee Freeway, Nashville
TDOT halts lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period
Ky. Wesleyan honors retired broadcaster Joel Utley following historic 61-year career
Ky. Wesleyan honors retired broadcaster Joel Utley following historic 61-year career