Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. The first 100 customers received an official “Opening Day Pint Glass.” There was also a live musical performance from country music star, Jesse Labelle.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close.

Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26.

Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow

“We understand this news may come as a bit of a surprise and we apologize for the inconvenience or frustrations it may cause,” they wrote. “The reason behind this is that we have been a lot busier than anticipated and our entire team has been working incredibly hard and long hours.”

The officials said they will be doing more hiring over the week.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard

Latest News

USMC Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Annual Hand it to a Hero event for Warren Co. kids coming on Nov. 26
Ky brewers roll bourbon barrels for specialty beers
Kentucky hits record number of bourbon barrels: 11.4 million
White Squirrel Brewery
White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and Warren County leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green