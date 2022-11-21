Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close.

Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26.

“We understand this news may come as a bit of a surprise and we apologize for the inconvenience or frustrations it may cause,” they wrote. “The reason behind this is that we have been a lot busier than anticipated and our entire team has been working incredibly hard and long hours.”

The officials said they will be doing more hiring over the week.

