Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.

Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky.

It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where players try to match numbers drawn by the lottery.

The jackpot starts at $40,000 and if not won, will roll a minimum of $5,000 each day until there is a winner.

The jackpot will then reset to $40,000.

The Kentucky 5 jackpot is only winnable in Kentucky and unlike the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot, is not shared with other states.

Tickets for Kentucky 5 are $1 and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s retailers. Coming soon, the game will also be available to play online.

Players will select five numbers between 1 to 39. To win the game’s jackpot, players must match all five of their numbers to the five numbers drawn by the lottery. In addition to the jackpot, the game has two other ways to win.

Players can match three numbers to win $5 or match four numbers to win $250.

Kentucky 5 also offers a chance for players to multiply their winnings.

For an additional $1 per Kentucky 5 play, players can purchase the “Xtra” feature to increase their prize amount (excluding the jackpot).

Winnings for matching three or four numbers can be multiplied by two to five times, depending on the “Xtra” number drawn.

With “Xtra”, players can also win $2 by matching two numbers.

“Our players love jackpots, and we hear often that they want a game that is just played in Kentucky,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “We’ve developed a game our players will enjoy playing, and those additional sales will benefit students. This will be a win-win for Kentucky!”

