KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post #3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual.

Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.

Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree. Morrison was lodged in the Hart County Jail.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Aaron Hampton.

He was assisted by multiple Law Enforcement agencies in Hart, Barren, and Warren County.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles 'Chuck' Coates 1940-2022
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show called "The Mole."
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night, 11-18-22
In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens, ardent supporters of WKU alumni initiatives, athletics and...
Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year
Pictured: Madison Akemon, Evan Smith, Grant Robertson, and Landon Key
KSP welcomes newest troopers to Post #3

Latest News

Local farmer advises getting trees early amid Christmas tree shortage
Local farmer advises getting trees early amid Christmas tree shortage
Ryan's Outreach helps homeless before holidays
Ryan's Outreach helps homeless before holidays
Sherwood Young Guns
Sherwood's Young Guns
SKYPAC Event
SKYPAC Event