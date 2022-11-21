KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post #3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual.

Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.

Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree. Morrison was lodged in the Hart County Jail.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Aaron Hampton.

He was assisted by multiple Law Enforcement agencies in Hart, Barren, and Warren County.

