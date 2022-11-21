No Weather Hazards for Holiday Travel!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of well-below average temperatures, Monday was warmer with abundant sunshine! This warming trend continues ahead of our next rain chance.

Milder weather through the week

Temperatures through the mid-week are going to gradually increase and be closer to the seasonal averages we see around this time of year. No inclement weather will slow you down if you plan to travel before the holiday weekend. A frontal boundary will bring scattered showers by Thanksgiving night. Shower chances will continue Black Friday into the weekend. The weekend looks cooler, highs fall to the upper 50s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 61. Low 38. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Partly cloudy. Showers possible toward evening. High 63. Low 41. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1920)

Record Low: 3 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 22)

