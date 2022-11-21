No Weather Hazards for Holiday Travel!

Next chance for rain is Thanksgiving night
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend of well-below average temperatures, Monday was warmer with abundant sunshine! This warming trend continues ahead of our next rain chance.

Milder weather through the week

Temperatures through the mid-week are going to gradually increase and be closer to the seasonal averages we see around this time of year. No inclement weather will slow you down if you plan to travel before the holiday weekend. A frontal boundary will bring scattered showers by Thanksgiving night. Shower chances will continue Black Friday into the weekend. The weekend looks cooler, highs fall to the upper 50s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 61. Low 38. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Partly cloudy. Showers possible toward evening. High 63. Low 41. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1920)

Record Low: 3 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard

Latest News

Many of us in the teens to begin Monday
Temperatures in the teens and low 20s this morning!
Temperatures in the teens and low 20s this morning!
Temperatures in the teens and low 20s this morning!
Evenings will still be chilly!
Warmer temperatures are headed our way!
There is a warming trend as we head into next week!
Cold air remains!