Sports Connection, 11-20-22

Sports Connection
Sports Connection
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 20, 2022
Sports Connection 11/20 segment 1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The quarterfinals to the 2022 high school football Playoffs happened this past weekend as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down what happened around southcentral Kentucky. Later, we get to talk to Greenwood Boy’s Basketball Head Coach Will McCoy and preview the upcoming year. Then we sit down with Franklin-Simpson Girl’s Basketball Head Coach Ashley Taylor.

Sports Connection 11/20 Will McCoy interview
Sports Connection 11/20 Ashley Taylor interview

