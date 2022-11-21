TDOT halts lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period

Tennessee Freeway, Nashville
Tennessee Freeway, Nashville(Gray News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state.

All construction-related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, through 6 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022.

While all lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on-site in some construction zones.

Long-term lane closures will also remain in place on some construction projects for motorists’ safety.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and obey the posted speeds, especially in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA predicts in Tennessee, 1.2 million will take a road trip; an increase of 12,000 people from last year’s holiday and the busiest Thanksgiving since 2019.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination.

Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show called "The Mole."
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”

Latest News

Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
KSP arrest man for shooting threat
KSP arrest man for shooting threat
Christmas Tree Shortage at Bare Creek Tree Farm
Christmas Tree Shortage at Bare Creek Tree Farm
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting