Temperatures in the teens and low 20s this morning!

Many of us in the teens to begin Monday
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BUNDLE UP this morning! Temperatures throughout our viewing area are in the teens to begin Monday.

Temperatures through the mid-week are going to gradually increase and be closer to the seasonal averages we see around this time of year. A frontal boundary will bring scattered showers just in time for Thanksgiving Day. Friday will be similar to Thursday, with spotty showers expected through the day. The weekend looks cooler, highs fall to the upper 50s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High 51. Low 26. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds S at 5mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 61. Low 38. Winds S at 5mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

