United Way of SOKY society prepares Thanksgiving dinners for families in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, many people are starting their preparations by gathering the supplies they need in order to cook meals for their families.

Whether they’re moving into a new house that has empty cupboards, were displaced during last year’s December tornadoes, or just struggling to get by, some families in the Bowling Green area, worrying about what they plan to cook for the holiday is the last thing they are thinking about.

To help make the holiday’s a bit easier for those families, Volunteers with the United Way Emerging Leader Society have been busy working on putting boxes with full Thanksgiving meals together to help provide some relief.

In total, volunteers were able to fill 66 boxes that will then be distributed to 33 different families.

“This is the Emerging Leaders’ First Annual Thanksgiving food Box Drive,” Ian Loos, a board member of the United Way Emerging Leader Society said. “We’re thankful for a lot of local participation. A lot of local businesses have been able to donate either money to help purchase turkeys or donate different food foods to fill our boxes.”

Elizabeth Newbould, the Marketing Specialist for United Way also added that being able to provide for those in need is incredibly rewarding.

“As the person calling the families to let them know that they’re receiving boxes,” Newbould said. “So many of the families were surprised and excited, and it was a burden lifted off their shoulders, knowing that they weren’t gonna have to stress about paying utilities or putting gas in the car or being able to feed their family.”

Newbould added that they planned on making this an annual event, so if you missed the opportunity to donate this year, you can call them at 270-843-3205 and let them know you are interested in volunteering next year.

