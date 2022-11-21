VIDEO: Fountain Square Players presents ‘Once Upon A Christmas’ Dec 1st, 3rd, and 4th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -’Once Upon A Christmas’ presented by Fountain Square Players will be showing at the Capitol, on December 1st and 3rd at 7 p.m. and December 4th at 3 p.m.

“This is our 45th season,” Craig Taylor said, “And so it’s really nice for Warren County and Bowling Green to have a variable activity to attract families to the area. It gives them something to look forward to and something to do. So it’s exciting for us.”

They are also taking donations for the Humane Society.

“Fountain Square has always been connected with the Humane Society.... if you can bring in something for Humane Society and donate it to them. I believe it will be in the lobby,” Steven Bond said.

The Capitol is located at 416 East Main Street in Bowling Green.

For tickets, visit capitolbg.org. Tickets are also available at the door.

Once upon a Christmas flyer (WBKO)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.