VIDEO: Fountain Square Players presents ‘Once Upon A Christmas’ Dec 1st, 3rd, and 4th

Steven Bond, Tiffany Kirtley, and Craig Taylor talk to Allie about the upcoming event showing at the capitol on December 1st, 3rd, and 4th.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -’Once Upon A Christmas’ presented by Fountain Square Players will be showing at the Capitol, on December 1st and 3rd at 7 p.m. and December 4th at 3 p.m.

“This is our 45th season,” Craig Taylor said, “And so it’s really nice for Warren County and Bowling Green to have a variable activity to attract families to the area. It gives them something to look forward to and something to do. So it’s exciting for us.”

They are also taking donations for the Humane Society.

“Fountain Square has always been connected with the Humane Society.... if you can bring in something for Humane Society and donate it to them. I believe it will be in the lobby,” Steven Bond said.

The Capitol is located at 416 East Main Street in Bowling Green.

For tickets, visit capitolbg.org. Tickets are also available at the door.

Once upon a Christmas flyer
Once upon a Christmas flyer(WBKO)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show called "The Mole."
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”

Latest News

Once upon a Christmas
The Fountain Square Player's production of "Once Upon a Christmas" at the Capitol downtown
KSP arrest man for shooting threat
KSP arrest man for shooting threat
Christmas Tree Shortage at Bare Creek Tree Farm
Christmas Tree Shortage at Bare Creek Tree Farm
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting