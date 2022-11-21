Warmer temperatures are headed our way!

Tracking rain for Thanksgiving
By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Evening temperatures are going to remain chilly but good news we will have temperatures back up in the 50s this week! Monday expect mostly sunny skies with a high in the lower 50s. and a low near 26.

Evenings will still be chilly.
Monday through Wednesday those temperatures are gradually going to increase and skies will remain mostly sunny. Thanksgiving Day should be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near the lower-60s! With warmer weather comes our next chance for rain on Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Friday afternoon rain will start to move out of the area and those clouds will linger around till Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. High 51. Low 26. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds S at 5mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 61. Low 38. Winds S at 5mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 79 (1906)

Record Low: 5 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 20)

