Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

According to court documents, Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, conspired and agreed with Andre Graham, Raymond Derouse, Brandon Cherry, Nathan Jackson, and others, to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

Crowe was one of the leaders of this conspiracy and was responsible for ordering and arranging the transportation of approximately 34.32 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Approximately 17 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in Texas on July 2, 2020, and approximately 17 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in Simpson County on Aug. 30, 2020.

Both of these methamphetamine shipments were headed to Bowling Green, according to a release.

Crowe also made a considerable amount of money from the conspiracy and purchased a trucking business, a tow truck business, and a home with a cash down payment of approximately $130,000.

Crowe made numerous jail phone calls which were recorded. In one of these phone calls, Crowe admitted to making and spending over $1,000,000 in Las Vegas and that he never knew “cleaning money” would be so hard.

Crowe is the last defendant of the conspiracy to be sentenced.

The other defendants in the case who were previously sentenced, received the following sentences:

  • Andre Graham – 12 years in prison;
  • George Sanchez – 17 years in prison;
  • Jeremy Quezada – 10 years in prison;
  • Raymond Derouse Jr. – 12 months and 1 day in prison;
  • Nathan Jackson – 7.25 years in prison;
  • Brandon Cherry – 8 years in prison; and
  • Michael Padilla – 7 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

Latest News

Governor John y. Brown Jr.
Former Ky. Governor John Brown Jr. dies
Salvation Army Bowling Green seeks volunteers for its Christmas programs.
Salvation Army Bowling Green working to recruit seasonal volunteers
Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among...
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Gov.-elect John Y. Brown in 1979 talking to the media about his election win.
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies