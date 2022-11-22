Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

According to court documents, Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, conspired and agreed with Andre Graham, Raymond Derouse, Brandon Cherry, Nathan Jackson, and others, to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

Crowe was one of the leaders of this conspiracy and was responsible for ordering and arranging the transportation of approximately 34.32 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Approximately 17 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in Texas on July 2, 2020, and approximately 17 kilograms of methamphetamine was seized in Simpson County on Aug. 30, 2020.

Both of these methamphetamine shipments were headed to Bowling Green, according to a release.

Crowe also made a considerable amount of money from the conspiracy and purchased a trucking business, a tow truck business, and a home with a cash down payment of approximately $130,000.

Crowe made numerous jail phone calls which were recorded. In one of these phone calls, Crowe admitted to making and spending over $1,000,000 in Las Vegas and that he never knew “cleaning money” would be so hard.

Crowe is the last defendant of the conspiracy to be sentenced.

The other defendants in the case who were previously sentenced, received the following sentences:

Andre Graham – 12 years in prison;

George Sanchez – 17 years in prison;

Jeremy Quezada – 10 years in prison;

Raymond Derouse Jr. – 12 months and 1 day in prison;

Nathan Jackson – 7.25 years in prison;

Brandon Cherry – 8 years in prison; and

Michael Padilla – 7 years in prison.

