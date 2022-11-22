Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus.

A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur.

Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is also banned from UK’s campus.

Capilouto says the university is taking steps to improve diversity.

In a video message released Tuesday, he said, “he is reflecting on ways that UK can better serve all its students.”

“In this moment, I reflect on our university’s creed which speaks for the need for everyone to be treated with dignity and respect,” Capilouto said. “When members of the community don’t meet that expectation, when they don’t match our values, we must be willing to bear witness, call it out, repair the harm, and right the wrong.”

Some of the programs already in place include new spaces dedicated to diversity and inclusion, better access to mental health support, and more trained resource staff able to discuss topics of diversity with students.

This morning, @ukypres provided updates following the recent violent and racist assault that horrified so many of us and deeply traumatized Black students, employees and community members.



Read the full message and watch the full video: https://t.co/nA1redy6VT pic.twitter.com/lL718zPSq9 — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.