Dry and mild for pre-holiday travel Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Readings almost topped out at 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon after a frosty start! It was our first day with above-average temps since Nov. 11th. Wednesday looks even warmer, and so does Thanksgiving Day!

Mild temperatures for awhile

Despite high clouds increasing, temps Wednesday afternoon should climb into the low 60s for many! There will be no inclement weather to slow you down if you plan to travel before the holiday weekend. Most of Thanksgiving looks dry before a frontal boundary arrives Thanksgiving night with scattered light showers. Shower chances will continue Black Friday before rain ends for a time Friday evening. Another system moves in Saturday morning, spreading more showers into the region. Rain moves out Sunday afternoon. Late weekend readings will stay mild, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60. Monday and Tuesday look dry at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sun and high clouds. Mild. High 61. Low 35. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Increasing clouds. Warm. Showers possible toward evening. High 66. Low 47. Winds S at 5 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, mainly early. High 57. Low 43. Winds S at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1934)

Record Low: 8 (1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.23″)

Yearly Precip: 38.96″ (-6.56″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 23)

