A dry and warmer Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s another cold start to the day. Our region is waking up to the upper teens and 20s this morning.

Sunny and warmer today!

Temperatures through the mid-week are going to gradually increase and be closer to the seasonal averages we see around this time of year. No inclement weather will slow you down if you plan to travel before the holiday weekend. A frontal boundary will bring scattered showers by Thanksgiving night. Shower chances will continue Black Friday into the weekend. The weekend looks cooler, highs fall to the upper 50s by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 56. Low 29. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and plesant. High 61. Low 35. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Partly cloudy. Showers possible toward evening. High 63. Low 44. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.