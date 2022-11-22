Edmonson County Schools using NTI days to help combat flu and strep spread

After a rash of Flu and Strep caused attendance to drop to 85% district wide in Edmonson County, Superintendent Brian Alexander knew it was time to take action.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a rush of Flu A, Flu B, and strep caused attendance to drop to 85% district-wide in Edmonson County, Superintendent Brian Alexander knew it was time to take action.

“We made a decision to go ahead and close school for Monday and Tuesday of this week,” Alexander said. “Thanksgiving break and the next weekend gives us a chance for a nine-day separation and opportunity to come into the buildings and deep clean.”

With the district already starting late due to construction, Alexander said he knew using the Non-Traditional Instruction days was the right call.

“Every school district gets 10 days of non-traditional instruction or NTI. But we decided to go ahead and just utilize those two days in an effort to keep our lifestyle for students and our closing day for staff at the same place,” Alexander said.

Alexander says that, as of right now, he sees no reason to enforce any masking in schools, and assures parents there’s nothing to worry about.

“We’re doing deep cleaning right now. Electrostatic cleaning with bleach throughout all of our schools, doorknobs, door, handles, desktops, things like that,” Alexander said. “We’re gonna make sure that we’re cleaning those throughout the day, multiple times, to try to make sure that we don’t spread germs.”

When asked if he’d recommend other schools use NTI days to help the spread of flu, Alexander said he’d never tell anyone what to do, but this is what worked for Edmonson County.

“We want to make sure that everyone is healthy. We want to make sure that everyone is safe, and has the opportunity for high-quality education,” Alexander said.

Students can expect to be back in school, and hopefully germ-free, Monday, November 28.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
6 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Roger’s father, Tommy Ballard

Latest News

Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual student Leadership Summit at Green River...
Warren County Schools hosts student Leadership Summit
United Way Emerging Leaders of Society puts together Thanksgiving food boxes for victims of...
United Way of SoKY volunteers pack Thanksgiving Meal Boxes
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis
Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis
Firefighters responded Monday morning
BGFD responds to house fire on Craig St.