Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft visits BG; talks CRT and medicinal cannabis

By Sarah Walters
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft made a stop at Bowling Green’s Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner on her Kitchen Table Tour.

While there, Craft spoke on some of the things in Kentucky she hopes to change if elected governor. She placed particular emphasis on education, stating her disapproval of Critical Race Theory in schools.

“We have to also make certain that we talk about education to anyone in the Biden/Beshear administration and hold them accountable,” Craft said. “Our teachers need to be teaching the ABCs and not the CRTs. We have to empower parents to make the decisions based upon what is best for their children.”

Craft also spoke with WBKO about her thoughts on Governor Andy Beshear’s recent executive orders regarding medicinal cannabis.

“There are so many issues right now and I think we need to leave that to the top experts,” Craft said. “Senator Stivers and our legislators are now waiting for the University of Kentucky, for the experts, to get back to us on very important issues to make a decision such as that.”

Craft is just one of several Republican candidates up for governor.

Primary Election Day will be May 16, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

