Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023.

Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023.

This will be more than ten years since Chesney last played at Rupp Arena. He was last in Louisville back in 2019 as part of the Songs for the Saints Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

