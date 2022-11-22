Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug.

Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse.

According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.

The Lexington Police Department said, due to the ongoing investigation, they have no additional information to offer at this time.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA.

Brown appeared in court for an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. She appeared by video conference where, at the request of her family, a lawyer fought to get her bond reduced from $5,000 to $2,000. The judge denied that request.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on December 1.

