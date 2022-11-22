Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl to perform at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow has announced that several past American Idol contestants will be coming to perform in January.

The show will be put on by “Helping the Hardworking” and will take place January 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.historicplaza.com or 270-361-2101.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.