Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl to perform at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre

American Idol Contestants to perform at the Plaza in Glasgow.
American Idol Contestants to perform at the Plaza in Glasgow.(Jamie Bewley Byrd)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow has announced that several past American Idol contestants will be coming to perform in January.

The show will be put on by “Helping the Hardworking” and will take place January 7 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.historicplaza.com or 270-361-2101.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

Latest News

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault...
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game
LIVE: Gov. Beshear, Salvation Army kick off Red Kettle season
Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual student Leadership Summit at Green River...
WCPS hosts annual Leadership Summit at GRREC