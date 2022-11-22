Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery(Kentucky Lottery)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A $2 bet ended up making one Eastern Kentucky man a big winner.

Last Thursday, Barry Jewell from the Pinsonfork community of Pike County tried his luck with the online version of the Bank Buster Jackpot through the Kentucky Lottery.

He put his phone down for a bit and when he looked back at it he had a notification that he was the jackpot winner, meaning he won more than $176,000.

“I took a screenshot because I didn’t believe it.  Once I got the email from the lottery, it seemed real,” Jewell told lottery officials.

He immediately called his wife Paige, who was getting her hair done at the time.

“I answered the phone and before I could say anything, he said, ‘I need you to go someone private.’  I didn’t know what was going on.  When he told me what he had won, I was in shock.  It was surreal,” Paige Jewell said.

After taxes, Jewell brought home more than $125,000 after taxes.

The couple, who have five children, said they are still processing the win, but said they plan to pay off some bills.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

Latest News

American Idol Contestants to perform at the Plaza in Glasgow.
Noah Thompson, Hunter Girl to perform at Glasgow’s Plaza Theatre
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault...
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
LIVE: Gov. Beshear, Salvation Army kick off Red Kettle season
Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual student Leadership Summit at Green River...
WCPS hosts annual Leadership Summit at GRREC