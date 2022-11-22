Salvation Army Bowling Green working to recruit seasonal volunteers

Salvation Army Bowling Green seeks volunteers for its Christmas programs.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Salvation Army in Bowling Green is working to recruit volunteers for its Christmas program this year.

There are volunteer opportunities in bell ringing, the Angel Tree program and at their Center of Hope where volunteers can help feed residents at the soup kitchen.

“There are people there’s less fortunate than the situations that we’re in. And so just volunteering your time to them, makes them feel special, makes them feel needed, and feel a part of a society,” said Captain Johnny Horton, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Bowling Green.

Volunteer as a Bell Ringer – Every volunteer hour of bell ringing raises enough money to put food on the table for 13 people. The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from the beginning of November through December 24, from 10:00am to 7:00pm, Monday-Saturday. Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in Bowling Green, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, youth program, and disaster response.

“For more than 125 years, The Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of goodwill during the holiday season,” said Captain Horton. “It’s easier than ever to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time, and you’re ready to ring! You can ring with a friend, bring your family, or split your shift with co-workers or your church group. All are welcome!”

Be An Angel Tree Volunteer - The Salvation Army makes Christmas dreams a reality by offering holiday shoppers the chance to adopt a child through the Angel Tree Program.

“Thanks to the generous support of community donors and businesses we anticipate providing gifts for more than 1,000 children this year,” said Captain Horton. “We are seeking volunteers to help manage Angel Tree adoption locations, sort gifts, and be part of our gift distribution day to registered families.”

Another way to help is to host an Angel Tree in your church or place of business where employees, visitors and customers can participate by adopting one or more Angels.

Visit www.RegistertoRing.com to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Go to www.SalvationArmyBowlingGreen.org or call (270) 843-3485 for more information about the Angel Tree, to donate, or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas.

