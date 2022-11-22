Warren County Schools hosts student Leadership Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools hosted its annual student Leadership Summit at Green River Regional Education Cooperative morning.

Around 190 students from Warren County’s 15 elementary schools participated in the event where they listened to guest speakers and worked on team-building activities. These lighthouse teams will take the lessons back to their individual schools to teach other students about leadership. The teams serve as the voice of the students at their schools.

The leadership team from Warren East High School assisted the students at the summit.

“We are here to support the little kids and their leadership teams,” said Reagan Lawson, a member of the WEHS Leadership Team.

Members of the elementary school leadership teams were responsible for planning and organizing the event.

“Planning this event was fun because there were a lot of things we had to do,” said Avery Beil, a student leader from Plano Elementary. “There were a lot of fun ideas that we got to share that really bring out your personality,” she said.

One of the guest speakers at the event was Chris Stunson, Principal of Bristow Elementary. He shared a personal story from when he was in school and heading to college. The story illustrated overcoming adversity through leadership and surrounding yourself with people who are also leaders with common goals.

“The Leader in Me program for Warren County Schools is critical for building leadership capacity for not only our adults but for our students,” Stunson said.

Getting into the leadership program at each school is different for each school and interested students or parents should ask their school for information.

The program is helping build leadership in the community as a whole by building students’ leadership capacity to make them successful adults and transition into adulthood.

