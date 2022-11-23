Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger

Students at Allen County Intermediate School collected over 1,500 boxes of cereal for families...
Students at Allen County Intermediate School collected over 1,500 boxes of cereal for families in their community.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need.

This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of the school building.

The school set a goal of 1,000 boxes to be donated to families in Allen County. With the help of local partners and other organizations, they exceeded their goal by collecting more than 1,500 boxes.

The class that donated the most total boxes of cereal won an in-school pizza party.

David Snuggs, a fourth grader at the school, brought in 119 boxes. “I asked all my family members if they had any cereal or if they could buy some for the cereal drive and then they helped us out,” Snuggs said.

At the announcement ceremony, staff from Guaranteed Pest Control and Allen County Intermediate Center set up the boxes like dominos. Snuggs got to set off the chain to mark the completion of the cereal drive.

The boxes of cereal will now be divided amongst the Family Resource Centers in Allen County schools to be given to families in need.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

Latest News

$1 Million in funding awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County
Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren receives $1 Million in Funding
The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 Million from the state to fund...
Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state
Salvation Army looking to recruit volunteers
Salvation Army looking to recruit volunteers
Neighborhood hit by December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments
Neighborhood hit by last year’s December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments