Allen County Intermediate Center collects cereal to combat community hunger

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Allen County Intermediate Center collected boxes of cereal for those in need.

This is the school’s first-ever cereal drive and was brought to the school by India Blankenship from Guaranteed Pest Control. The boxes of cereal will be available for children and families that may not have much food outside of the school building.

The school set a goal of 1,000 boxes to be donated to families in Allen County. With the help of local partners and other organizations, they exceeded their goal by collecting more than 1,500 boxes.

The class that donated the most total boxes of cereal won an in-school pizza party.

David Snuggs, a fourth grader at the school, brought in 119 boxes. “I asked all my family members if they had any cereal or if they could buy some for the cereal drive and then they helped us out,” Snuggs said.

At the announcement ceremony, staff from Guaranteed Pest Control and Allen County Intermediate Center set up the boxes like dominos. Snuggs got to set off the chain to mark the completion of the cereal drive.

The boxes of cereal will now be divided amongst the Family Resource Centers in Allen County schools to be given to families in need.

