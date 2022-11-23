Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still grieving, including right here in Bowling Green and across the Bluegrass state.

During a Colorado Springs drag show at Club-Q on Saturday night, a gunman entered the nightclub and opened fire, killing five people and injuring many others.

What was once a safe space for many members of the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, now the scene of a deadly crime.

Although the Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community is still reeling from these attacks on their fellow community members, some are not surprised by what happened.

“The push of drag queens being groomers, and the push of transgender people wanting to harm others is what allowed this to happen,” said Alastair Flowers, the President of the WKU Queer Student Union. “The kind of bigotry that has been purported, not only by regular everyday people, but by Senators and Representatives is what allowed something like this tragedy to take place.”

Chris Hartman, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, also blames the country’s leaders, both at the state and federal level, for allowing these devastating events to take place time and time again.

“My gut reaction is of course to grieve and to mourn, but to call out the dangerous steps that have brought us to this precipice,” said Hartman. “Also, to say to politicians who continue to use our community as political pawns, that we will not tolerate this any longer and that it has led to this level of violence.”

This mass shooting was a clear reminder to Alastair Flowers that LGBTQ lives matter now more than ever.

“We will always exist. No matter the violence that is out there. No matter how often other people will try and stand in the way of our existence, we will always be here,” said Flowers. “We are humans just like anyone else. We bleed just like anyone else. We deserve the right to live, to love, and to exist like anyone else.”

Alastair Flowers said the WKU Queer Student Union is planning to hold a candlelight vigil on December 1st for World AIDs Day to honor the lives lost to both the AIDs virus, and the deadly shootings that occurred in Colorado Springs and Orlando in 2016.

If you would like to learn more information on WKU’s LGBTQ+ resources, you can visit their website.

If you would like to learn more about the Kentucky Fairness Campaign, you can visit their website.

