Glasgow Barren County Boys & Girls Club receives million dollar grant from the state

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County were awarded $1 million from the state to fund projects that would expand their services.

The State Capital Funding check was presented to the club at TJ Health Pavilion in Glasgow by Representative Steve Riley and Senator David Givens. The money will support the club’s Great Futures Campaign.

The goal of the club is to nurture the children of the community by providing them with safe places to gather and find support that they may not find at home.

“Summer programs, after-school programs, to be engaged in positive constructive activities is certainly a cause we felt was worthy of this investment,” said Senator Givens.

The senator praised the Boys & Girls Club leadership and staff for working diligently to provide support to the children of Glasgow and Barren County.

With this funding, there is a plan to build a new facility for the children of Cave City.

“We have a lot of kids in Cave City and the Hart County area that need their own Boys and Girls Club,” said Emily Garnett, Enrichment Director for the Boys & Girls Club. “There’s a lot of kids on the street that really don’t have anything else that they need to do so we thought it would be very helpful and resourceful to open a boys and girls club in cave city to give those kids their own home,” she said.

The other half will go to improving existing services in Glasgow.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.