HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers over 3 years

HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.
HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.(HP Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – HP is downsizing.

The company announced Tuesday it will lay off thousands of workers over the next three years.

HP is the latest tech company to announce major cuts as concerns about the economy grow.

The computer maker also disclosed its quarterly earnings dropped 11% compared with a year ago.

HP has a global workforce of about 51,000 employees and it expects to reduce it by 4,000 to 6,000 workers by 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

Latest News

The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
FILE - Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing...
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death
FILE - The trial has centered on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Accountant testifies Trump claimed decade of huge tax losses
The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still...
Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting