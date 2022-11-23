Isenbarger earns Academic All-District honor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fifth-year middle hitter Katie Isenbarger was tabbed Academic All-District from Western Kentucky, College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), announced on Tuesday.

The 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second, and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in late December.

Isenbarger, who was named for the second time in her career to C-USA’s All-Academic Team, earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management last year and is working towards her MBA in recreation and sport administration with a 4.0 GPA. The Zionsville, Ind. native has appeared in every set for WKU this season while striking for 162 kills (1.56 per set) and a .358 hitting percentage while averaging 1.19 blocks per set and adding 58 digs and 23 aces.

The fifth year has earned a spot on the WKU’s President’s List seven of her eight semesters on The Hill along with earning Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal and Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll every year since coming to WKU. She was named the Conference USA 2021-22 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year back in July.

Western Kentucky will next find out who they will play in the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid, Sunday, November 27. The selection show will be on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. with a viewing party with the team at Double Dogs in Bowling Green on Sunday.

