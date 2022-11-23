Jones earns Academic All-District honors

Juwaun Jones named to Academic All-District team
Juwaun Jones named to Academic All-District team(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Nov. 22, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU defensive lineman Juwaun Jones has been recognized for his outstanding academic achievement by being named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

This marks the fourth-consecutive season Jones has been named to the Academic All-District Team. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

Jones has also advanced to become an Academic All-American the past two seasons, being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team in both 2020 and 2021. Though CoSIDA changed its name to College Sports Communicators in 2022, the award and its processes remain the same.

Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in sport management where he achieved a 3.75 GPA, and a master’s degree in special education teaching. During his graduate work, Jones maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA.

On the field this season, Jones has helped the Hilltoppers to a 7-5 record while starting every game on the defensive line. The redshirt senior has recorded 38 tackles, including three for loss, and recorded the first pick-six of his career in WKU’s win over Hawaii.

Jones and the Hilltoppers will travel to Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 26, for the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

