Neighborhood hit by last year’s December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments

Neighborhood hit by December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments
Neighborhood hit by December tornado gifted Christmas ornaments(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A neighborhood devastated by last year’s tornado got an extra bit of Christmas cheer this afternoon.

“Operation Christmas Ornaments is a group of volunteers that wanted to do something to bring light and hope and happiness to the tornado survivors,” said Co-Coordinator Laura Davis, “So we got together and we created handcrafted ornaments.”

Whispering Hills families were given 12 of the over 17,000 handmade ornaments, sourced from all over the U.S. and Japan, as well as notes of good wishes.

“It was just so very uplifting, it made it a lot easier on everybody. It helped everybody’s attitude. Just stop thinking about ‘oh, everything that I lost’ and how much people were willing to give up their own time and supplies,” said Whispering Hill resident Karen Campbell.

When asked what inspired Operation Christmas Ornaments, Davis said sentimentality.

“It’s something that we don’t think about when people have a disaster. They’re going back, they’re trying to rebuild their daily lives,” Davis said. “Then it comes to Christmas and they remember that the special memories that went with ornaments are all gone.”

A well-deserved piece of Christmas spirit, for those who lost so much.

“We’re getting our neighborhood back,” Campbell said. “It just kind of made me look forward to this Christmas.”

Whispering Hills was not the only spot that got some Christmas cheer.

The organization Just Serve made deliveries to several schools and neighborhoods in town. This includes Jennings Creek and T.C. Cherry Elementary, as well as the Creekwood neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a part of the grand-opening festivities, the first 25 customers received a $100 Dunkin’...
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
The individual sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
BGFD respond to house fire on Craig Street.
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street

Latest News

Salvation Army Bowling Green seeks volunteers for its Christmas programs.
Salvation Army receives $1 million from Mayor Alcott’s multi-million dollar homeless plan
The deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left many people still...
Bowling Green LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs shooting
Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center
BRACAC working to continue services with less state funding
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Springs Club shooting
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to Colorado Spring Club shooting