Salvation Army receives $1 million from Mayor Alcott’s multi-million dollar homeless plan

Salvation Army Bowling Green seeks volunteers for its Christmas programs.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, Mayor Todd Alcott announced a $4 million plan to help the homeless population in the city.

Out of the $4 million, $1 million will be going to refurbish the Main Avenue Salvation Army’s Welfare and Transient Center, with another million going towards a collaborative house, set to be housed at the Salvation Army.

While $1 million may seem excessive, Salvation Army Captain Johnny Horton says, it’s just a drop in the bucket.

“A million dollars does sound like, and it is a lot, we’re very grateful for that. But that million dollars is stretched out over the next four years,” Horton said. “So that helps sustain the collaborative house, all the utilities and things like that.”

While speaking with WBKO about the plan, Horton expressed his gratitude to the city for thinking of the homeless.

“I appreciate the leadership from the mayor, I appreciate the leadership from all the city commissioners. They’ve all had a hand in this and they’re all supportive of it,” Horton said. “So we’re just very grateful that they’re taking the situation seriously and they’re really being leaders in our community in this effort.”

The proposal will be voted on at the Dec. 6 City Commission meeting.

