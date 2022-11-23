Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area

Learn where you can get a Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
Learn where you can get a Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information.

Barren County

  • LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
  • Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.

Edmonson County

  • Edmonson County Senior Center will offer curbside pickup on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limited delivery is available.

Hart County

  • Hart County Senior Center on Thanksgiving Day. Call 270-524-1019 for more information.

Logan County

  • Logan County Schools from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lewisburg Elementary School. Call 270-726-2468 for more information.

Monroe County

  • Bartley and Sons Funeral Home will be offering free home delivery or drive-thru pick up on Thanksgiving Day. Call 70-760-7227 for more information.

Simpson County

  • People Serving People of Franklin-Simpson at the FS Boys & Girls Club on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. Drive thru and delivery are available. Call 270-776-5631 for more information.

Warren County

  • Broadway United Methodist Church on Friday Nov. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. Call 270-843-3942 for more information.
  • State Street United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will offer dine in or carry out. Call 270-843-3191 for more information.
  • The Salvation Army will host a dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

