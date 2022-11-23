Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information.
Barren County
- LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
- Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Edmonson County
- Edmonson County Senior Center will offer curbside pickup on Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limited delivery is available.
Hart County
- Hart County Senior Center on Thanksgiving Day. Call 270-524-1019 for more information.
Logan County
- Logan County Schools from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lewisburg Elementary School. Call 270-726-2468 for more information.
Monroe County
- Bartley and Sons Funeral Home will be offering free home delivery or drive-thru pick up on Thanksgiving Day. Call 70-760-7227 for more information.
Simpson County
- People Serving People of Franklin-Simpson at the FS Boys & Girls Club on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. Drive thru and delivery are available. Call 270-776-5631 for more information.
Warren County
- Broadway United Methodist Church on Friday Nov. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. Call 270-843-3942 for more information.
- State Street United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will offer dine in or carry out. Call 270-843-3191 for more information.
- The Salvation Army will host a dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
