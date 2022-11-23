This week’s JA People of Action features Mindy Johnson

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
This week’s JA People of Action features Mindy Johnson with Fruit of the Loom. Mindy’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “working along the youth in my own community.” She also said, “I love seeing the eagerness of the students to learn and share. Each visit builds on the previous one and to see the students get excited about a visitor and what they will be learning puts a smile on my face. I love my time in the classroom!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

