BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures this morning are below freezing to start again. We’ll see sunny skies this morning, but expect an increase in cloud coverage through much of the afternoon and evening.

Warmer with increasing clouds today

Despite high clouds increasing, temps Wednesday afternoon should climb into the low 60s for many! There will be no inclement weather to slow you down if you plan to travel before the holiday weekend. Most of Thanksgiving looks dry before a frontal boundary arrives Thanksgiving night with scattered light showers. Shower chances will continue Black Friday before rain ends for a time Friday evening. Another system moves in Saturday morning, spreading more showers into the region. Rain moves out Sunday afternoon. Late weekend readings will stay mild, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60. Monday and Tuesday look dry at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sun and high clouds. Mild. High 61. Low 35. Winds SW at 5 mph.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Increasing clouds. Warm. Showers possible toward evening. High 66. Low 47. Winds S at 5 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, mainly early. High 57. Low 43. Winds S at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.