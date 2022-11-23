Warren Co. Backpack Food Program fundraiser feeds hundreds of kids in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many children everywhere that go hungry each day. The Warren County Backpack Food Program helps feed hundreds in the county.

SOKY Patriots, Feeding America, and J.R. Wade of State Farm in Bowling Green work hard to make the fundraiser a success. The program supports Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools to help feed over 750 food-insecure children per week.

Tim Allen with the SOKY Patriots and J.R. Wade visited WBKO to discuss the program and how you can get involved by donating food or a monetary donation.

The fundraiser will go on from Monday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 31.

Items needed are:

One pound bag of white rice

One pound bag of pinto beans

Peanut butter and crackers

Cheese and crackers

Boxed cereal

Fruit and grain bars

Granola bars

Box macaroni and cheese

Packages of ramen noodles

Pop Tarts

To drop off donations go to JR Wade State Farm, 1301 US 31W Bypass in Bowling Green. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to make a monetary donation mail a check to SOKY Patriots Inc. use Smiths Grove, KY 42171 P.O. Box 417 Warren Co. Backpack Program

For more information call Tim Allen at 270-535-9161 or log onto SOKYPatiots.org

