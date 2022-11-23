Warren Co. Backpack Food Program fundraiser feeds hundreds of kids in need

The fundraiser is from November 28 to December 31.
Tim Allen, SOKY Patriots team member and sponsor JR Wade with State Farm
By Kelly Austin
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many children everywhere that go hungry each day. The Warren County Backpack Food Program helps feed hundreds in the county.

SOKY Patriots, Feeding America, and J.R. Wade of State Farm in Bowling Green work hard to make the fundraiser a success. The program supports Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools to help feed over 750 food-insecure children per week.

Tim Allen with the SOKY Patriots and J.R. Wade visited WBKO to discuss the program and how you can get involved by donating food or a monetary donation.

The fundraiser will go on from Monday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Dec. 31.

Items needed are:

  • One pound bag of white rice
  • One pound bag of pinto beans
  • Peanut butter and crackers
  • Cheese and crackers
  • Boxed cereal
  • Fruit and grain bars
  • Granola bars
  • Box macaroni and cheese
  • Packages of ramen noodles
  • Pop Tarts

To drop off donations go to JR Wade State Farm, 1301 US 31W Bypass in Bowling Green. They will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to make a monetary donation mail a check to SOKY Patriots Inc. use Smiths Grove, KY 42171 P.O. Box 417 Warren Co. Backpack Program

For more information call Tim Allen at 270-535-9161 or log onto SOKYPatiots.org

