WKU student charged with strangulation, assault of his girlfriend

Jackson Martin
Jackson Martin(Warren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man and WKU student was arrested after an investigation into an assault.

Jackson Martin, 21, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Bowling Green police met with a victim on Nov. 19 who said she had been assaulted and told police she had fought with her boyfriend at her home.

After leaving, the victim said that Martin came back to the house through a window and stayed until another fight started and Martin refused to let the victim leave, according to police reports.

The victim said that at one point Martin told her she “was not going anywhere” and he “was not done with her torture yet.”

The physical fight continued and police reports indicate that Martin pushed the victim onto the bed face first and “wrapped a pillow around her head.”

The victim was able to eventually get away through a window and drove to the police department.

Police said they were able to make contact with Martin, who “confessed to keeping the victim inside her apartment and covering her face forcefully to keep her from screaming.”

Martin remains housed in the Warren County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond. He appeared in court today, Nov. 23.

WKU student arrested, charged with assault following argument with girlfriend
Drug Conspiracy
BG man is sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army to support Christmas Programs this season
