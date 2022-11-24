Bowling Green churches team up to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States Department of Agriculture says more than 34 million people in the United States have food insecurity.

This a tough statistic to hear as you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, but two Bowling Green churches are working to change that.

The State Street United Methodist and First Christian Church have continued the 25-year-old tradition of working together to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“It’s also a great way for people to come on the holiday and kind of give back to the community and serve and just hang out with each other,” said First Christian Church Associate Minister, Kyle McDougall.

The churches worked together to create over 1000 meals to be distributed, all filled with Thanksgiving staples like turkey, ham, green beans, and even homemade desserts.

Those wanting meals were given the option to eat in, carry out, or have meals delivered to their home.

“If you have a family who maybe needs a little help with a meal, you want to have that at your own table in your own home, it’s a comfort thing,” McDougall said. “I think it’s a nice way to show people that they can have a meal just like I would have a meal with my family.”

Worship leaders, members of the congregation, and those just looking to volunteer, all came together to help those in need.

“We love what we do. We’re a community of believers or followers that welcome everyone,” said volunteer Lisa Howlett, “I hate to say the word fun, but it’s fun to be a part of a group that gives so much.”

Providing not just food, but a place of community for the holidays.

“Whether you can cook a meal at home or you’re by yourself and you could still cook but you just want to get out and appreciate it with others,” said Jamie Peterson, who took her meals to-go. “I’m just so thankful that there are places that have this opportunity to come and have a free Thanksgiving meal.”

If you or someone you know is fighting food insecurity but were unable to make it to the churches, First Christian Church invites you to their community grocery store, meant to help fill in gaps in groceries.

