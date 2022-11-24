BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thanksgiving! This holiday will feature cloudy skies, with breezy winds out of the south through the morning and afternoon.

Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day

Expect a nice warm up later - highs will make it to the upper 60s! We look dry before a frontal boundary arrives with scattered light showers possible by mid/late afternoon. Shower chances diminish Black Friday, with most of the day looking dry. Another system moves in Saturday morning, spreading more showers into the region. Rain moves out Sunday afternoon. Late weekend readings will stay mild, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.

Next week starts dry before a potent-looking frontal system arrives either Tuesday night or Wednesday. This one could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Increasing clouds. Warm. Showers possible toward evening. High 66. Low 47. Winds SW at 8 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Few AM showers, then partly cloudy. High 60. Low 38. Winds S at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Breezy and mild. High 60. Low 46. Winds SE at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

