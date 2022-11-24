Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On November 1st, 2022 credit cards and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Bowling Green. Officers say a man and a woman later used the cards to buy several items at the handbag counter in Dillards.

The man is seen wearing dark pants, a white tee shirt, and a denim jacket. The woman is wearing all dark clothing. Both of them are wearing face masks.

In another incident, two men enter Best Buy and try to purchase electronics. Both men are wearing dark pants, white shirts, and face coverings. They are seen leaving the store, and walking to a nearby parking lot, where police say they get into a white GMC Terrain and leave. In all, more than $3,900 was unlawfully charged to the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

