How could inflation be affecting your Thanksgiving?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Farm Bureau Federation approximates that a Thanksgiving meal for 10 this year will cost just over $64, a 20% jump from last year’s $53.31.

Extreme heat and drought, Avian Flu, a disruption in the grain supply chain, and much more have caused some Thanksgiving staples to be a bit harder to come by.

“Prices are going up and things have kind of slowly increased. Some of the folks that started crops and things like that early in the spring, said that their plastics, fertilizers, and things have really gone up,” said Howard’s Harvest Market owner, Derek Howard.

And it isn’t just the big grocery stores feeling the hit, even local markets are starting to feel the pinch of inflation.

“We’re a little bit insulated from some of that. But of course, that does drive costs because there’s a lot more demand on the smaller local places, too,” Howard said. “We do see prices go up Absolutely on basic stuff, everything seems to go up a little bit.”

Howard says he’s been working to keep prices down as much as possible, to keep things fair for his customers, and still make a profit.

“That’s the hard math of it, if something goes up 50 cents or $1, and I raise my price 50 cents or $1, that comes out of the margin that I make,” said Howard.

Howard says that, while he can’t guarantee local prices will be cheaper than the big stores, he can promise quality.

“I don’t always want people to think that you’re going to come to my store or some other small store and find this for the absolute cheapest price because that seldom happens. But what we can do is often offer you something that is better quality for maybe just a little bit more,” Howard said.

It’s looking like those traveling by car this Thanksgiving may have an easier time financially but may find themselves stuck in some heavy traffic.

American Automobile Association is estimating 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this holiday. It’s a 1.5% increase from last year that borders on pre-pandemic numbers.

Drivers won’t have to worry too much about their wallets though.

AAA is reporting an 11-cent drop in gas prices nationwide, still, some of the highest prices since the association began tracking in 2000, but a welcome change.

