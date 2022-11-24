Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County.

The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat.

During her time in Frankfort, Rep. Stevenson sponsored HB 232 in 2021 which would automatically restore voting rights for some felons after completing their sentence. In the 2022 General Assembly Stevenson sponsored HB 567.

Only one other person has filed. Former United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman made his announcement in May.

Stevenson is also a US Air Force veteran who retired as a Colonel after 27 years of service.

