A little rain tonight, more rain over the weekend!

Mild temps to continue
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thanksgiving! Our holiday featured unseasonably warm temperatures, even as clouds rolled in Thursday afternoon. A weakening system will spread a few light showers into the area tonight.

No weather worries for Black Friday shopping

Light showers move out overnight, paving the way for a dry Black Friday. The biggest shopping day of the year will feature more mild readings as sunshine increases moving into the afternoon! Expect highs to reach the low 60s. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but another more potent weathermaker means a better chance for widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s both weekend days.

Next week starts dry before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect more rain along with gusty winds with this one. Temps stay mild through Wednesday before December begins on a colder note.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, mild. High 62. Low 33. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain at night. Mild. High 63. Low 49. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Mild. High 60. Low 40. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1931)

Record Low: 2 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.50″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Martin
WKU student charged with strangulation, kidnapping following investigation
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Woman charged in father’s murder released from jail as bond reduced
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
Tornado sirens
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy

Latest News

Mild temperatures for awhile!
A little rain tonight, more rain over the weekend!
Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day
Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day
Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day
Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day
A better chance for more widespread rain this weekend
Showers possible late Thanksgiving Day