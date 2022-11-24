A little rain tonight, more rain over the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thanksgiving! Our holiday featured unseasonably warm temperatures, even as clouds rolled in Thursday afternoon. A weakening system will spread a few light showers into the area tonight.

No weather worries for Black Friday shopping

Light showers move out overnight, paving the way for a dry Black Friday. The biggest shopping day of the year will feature more mild readings as sunshine increases moving into the afternoon! Expect highs to reach the low 60s. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but another more potent weathermaker means a better chance for widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s both weekend days.

Next week starts dry before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect more rain along with gusty winds with this one. Temps stay mild through Wednesday before December begins on a colder note.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, mild. High 62. Low 33. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain at night. Mild. High 63. Low 49. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Mild. High 60. Low 40. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 35

Record High: 75 (1931)

Record Low: 2 (1950)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.50″)

Yearly Precip: 38.06″ (-6.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:31 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 30)

