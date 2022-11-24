Showers possible late Thanksgiving Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WARM! Temps soared into the 60s under a mix of sun and high clouds. Thanksgiving Day looks just as warm, although we may have to contend with a little rain before the holiday is out.

A look at the Black Friday forecast

Most of Thanksgiving looks dry before a frontal boundary arrives with scattered light showers possible by mid/late afternoon. Shower chances diminish Black Friday, with most of the day looking dry. Another system moves in Saturday morning, spreading more showers into the region. Rain moves out Sunday afternoon. Late weekend readings will stay mild, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.

Next week starts dry before a potent-looking frontal system arrives either Tuesday night or Wednesday. This one could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Increasing clouds. Warm. Showers possible toward evening. High 66. Low 47. Winds SW at 8 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Few AM showers, then partly cloudy. High 60. Low 38. Winds S at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Breezy and mild. High 60. Low 46. Winds SE at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 56

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 78 (1931)

Record Low: 10 (1880)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.35″ (-1.38″)

Yearly Precip: 38.96″ (-6.69″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: /Small Particulate Matter: 30)

