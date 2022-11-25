Black Friday looks sunny and and mild, but rain is likely this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Black Friday! It’ll be a quiet day weather wise for those who are getting a head start on shopping. Some areas this morning could see patchy fog, though we will be sunny and mild later.

Sunny and mild for Black Friday

Expect highs to reach the low 60s. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but another more potent weathermaker means a better chance for widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s both weekend days.

Next week starts dry before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect more rain along with gusty winds with this one. Temps stay mild through Wednesday before December begins on a colder note.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, mild. High 62. Low 33. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain at night. Mild. High 63. Low 49. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Mild. High 60. Low 40. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

