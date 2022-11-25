Black Friday looks sunny and and mild, but rain is likely this weekend

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Black Friday! It’ll be a quiet day weather wise for those who are getting a head start on shopping. Some areas this morning could see patchy fog, though we will be sunny and mild later.

Sunny and mild for Black Friday

Expect highs to reach the low 60s. We stay mild into the remainder of the holiday weekend, but another more potent weathermaker means a better chance for widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday. Highs will remain in the 60s both weekend days.

Next week starts dry before our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect more rain along with gusty winds with this one. Temps stay mild through Wednesday before December begins on a colder note.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

BLACK FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, mild. High 62. Low 33. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain at night. Mild. High 63. Low 49. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely. Mild. High 60. Low 40. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1930)

Record Low Today: 10 (1891)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.35 (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 38.06″ (-5.91″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Thieves hit Dillard’s and Best Buy
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
Recipient, Bowling Green resident, and donor, a Med Center nurse, in which they both give their...
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Black Friday looks sunny and and mild, but rain is likely this weekend
Sunny and mild for Black Friday
Mild temperatures for awhile!
A little rain tonight, more rain over the weekend!
Mild temperatures for awhile!
A little rain tonight, more rain over the weekend!
Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day
Breezy, cloudy, and rain possible for Thanksgiving Day